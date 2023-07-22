Serve yourself Sanitation Bank – A Plus reacts to Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money

Politics of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has lashed out at the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in the wake of reports suggesting an alleged theft of significant amounts of money from her home.



A Plus in a Facebook post mocked that the minister was operating a bank at her home, which bank he named "CeeDaps Sanitation Bank" adding that the bank was customized to serve her alone.



The minister is said to have lost US$1 million, 350,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis among other valuables to the theft orchestrated by two former maids.



In multiple Facebook posts, A Plus drew a direct connection between the Minister and the stolen funds, suggesting that she bears responsibility for the missing money just as much as those who may have taken it.



In one of his posts, A Plus wrote, "CeeDaps Sanitation Bank. The only 'serve yourself' bank in the whole wiase."



In another post, he wrote: “If you buy weed with a counterfeit note and the pusher refuses to give you change, and you report him to the police, both of you will be arrested... CeeDaps Sanitation Bank, Thief, thief, thief. You gerit?"



Background:



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



