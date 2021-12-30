Serve with empathy, patriotism - Health Minister urges nurses

Health News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has advised nurses to be ethical and patriotic in the delivery of their services to enhance the wellness of patients.



Health training institutions, he said, should also be innovative in developing professionals who satisfied the demand for best practices and also offer opportunities to students across the country.



The Minister made the recommendations in a speech read on his behalf at the fourth joint graduation ceremony of the Ophthalmic Nursing School, Public Health Nursing School and School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, at Korle-Bu, Accra.



Dr Baffour Awuah, the Chief Programme Officer, Medical and Dental Health Unit of the Ministry, read the speech.



Mr Agyeman-Manu said with the expansion of health facilities through the Agenda 111 projects, the Government intended to increase the enrolment of students so that there would be enough qualified nurses to man the facilities when completed.



“This is a huge project that would require critical human resources from the health training institutions,” he stated.



The Minister emphasised that facilitating access to quality health care remained a top priority of the government, therefore, it would continue to provide opportunities for building the capacities of both academic and support staff of the institutions.



He congratulated the graduates for their feat and encouraged them to be hardworking and continually build on their capacities.



"Above all be ethical, exhibit empathy, humility, be patriotic and show compassion towards your patients and those you encounter in your work," he added.



The graduation ceremony was on the theme: “Impact of Digitally Mediated Education in the Specialist Nursing Schools in COVID era”.



Ophthalmic Nursing School graduated 120 students, Public Health Nursing School - 113, and School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing School - 175 students.



They were awarded nursing degree certificates in their respective fields.



Mrs Stella Antwi Boasiako, the Principal of Ophthalmic Nursing School, admonished the graduates to be committed to excellence and teamwork.



“Follow your dreams and passions but in all of that, always remember that quality assurance is very important in your work," she said.



"Wherever you find yourselves leave a good mark to lift the flag of Ophthalmic Nursing School high."



She said the school had rolled out a postgraduate programme for heads of Health Training Institutions, which was expected to commence next year.



Mrs Antwi Bosiako commended the Health Ministry for its support through the years and encouraged it to assist to make the postgraduate programme successful.



She lauded the pivotal roles their products were playing as frontline professionals in disease diagnosis, management, cure, among others.



She, however, called for support to expand the academic and hostel facilities to increase enrollment.



The uutstanding students who were awarded included Ms Angela Asante of Ophthalmic Nursing School, Ms Antonetta Kwame and Ms Comfort Mayera of Public Health Nursing School, Mr Seth Owusu Mensah and Mr Solomon Akama of School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, respectively.