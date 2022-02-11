‘Serial petitioner chop hot’ – Akufo-Addo’s legal counsel reacts to ASEPA boss’ bail

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Kow Essuman, the legal counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the GHC50,000 bail granted Mensah Thompson, Executive Director, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).



Thompson was arrested in connection with a Facebook publication, in which he alleged that family members of President Akufo-Addo travelled on the presidential jet to the United Kingdom (UK) for shopping during the Christmas holidays.



He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



When he appeared before the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty and was granted a GHC50,000 bail with two sureties following an oral bail application by his lawyer, Victor Kojoga Adawudu who told the court that his client was not a flight risk and would not interfere with police investigations.



As part of the bail condition, he is to report to the police twice every week.



Reacting to this on his verified Twitter timeline, Essuman wrote, “the serial petitioner chop hot” while sharing a Graphic Online report.



The case has been adjourned to March 15, 2022.



Background



Mensah Thompson's Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) petitioned President Akufo-Addo to investigate the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, over the $5 million bribery allegation.



In a letter dated July 12 to the Office of the President, the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, stated that the CJ is unfit to hold office.



According to him, under Article 146(6) of Ghana’s Constitution, the President, upon receipt of such a petition, must act in consultation with the Council of State to appoint a committee consisting of two Justices of the Supreme Court and three other persons who are not members of the Council of State, nor Members of Parliament, nor lawyers, to inquire into the petition and make a recommendation.



Mensah Thompson also petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to probe the Ministry of Finance on the use of $560million support for its Covid-19 relief programs from the World Bank.



According to ASEPA, it is deeply concerned that government has introduced several new taxes and increased utility tariffs even though it received financial support in 2020, to initiate several measures to fight the pandemic such as procurement of PPEs, sanitisers, food distribution, and utility relief packages such as electricity.



In its petition dated February 7, 2022, ASEPA has requested the OSP to find out “whether the World Bank has asked government to refund the support it granted it to implement such reliefs” and “why Ghanaians have been asked to pay back a relief which had been funded by money from the World Bank”.



