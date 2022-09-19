Serial killings: Missing security guard found dead in Wa

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

The body of a 58-year-old security man who was reported missing last Friday has been found dead.



According to a citinewsroom report, the deceased was found by a local search team in a shallow grave on Sunday.



The police came for the body after the team alerted them of the discovery.



"We got to a point and identified some items that we suspected to be human parts. We moved on to an uncompleted building, and we also found some strange materials there too.



"They [the police] came, and it was a very narrow grave that they buried one of the night security men we've been looking for, citinewsroom.com quoted a member of the search team.



Residents of Wa have been living in fear for the past five months following the killing of private security guards.



In five months, ten lives have been lost in bizarre circumstances to 'serial killers' in the region.



Last Friday, some residents showed up in their numbers at the Technical Institute to protest the security situation in Wa.



Only three bodies have been found out of the ten people who have lost their lives.



The police administration has deployed a team of special purpose investigators to Wa, the Upper West regional capital.



