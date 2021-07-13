Senyo Hosi’s lawyers want High Court to look into defamation case against Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

• Senyo Hosi's lawyers want the court to rescind its decision



• Kennedy Agyapong had accused Senyo Hosi of selling contaminated fuel to two other companies



• Hearing of the case has been set for July 26



Lawyers for the CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (BOST), says the High Court should take a second look at its decision to strike out a defamation case filed against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



In a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb, Lawyers of Senyo Hosi disagree with the High Court’s decision.



They explained that, the parties in the case have diligently prosecuted the suit over the years by attending court at every adjourned date and never once defaulted in complying with any order or direction by the Court.



The lawyers, therefore, want the case back in court.



On Monday, July 12, 2021, an Accra High Court struck out a case involving Senyo Hosi and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, for what the Court describes as, “want of prosecution”.



Agyapong had earlier alleged that Senyo Hosi offered a million-dollar bribe to then CEO of BOST, Alfred Obeng, to influence him to reverse a contaminated fuel sale by BOST to two other companies.



On July 2017, Hosi, through his lawyers, filed a suit, asking the court to award a GH¢5million compensation against Kennedy Agyapong and GH¢3 million against Kencity Media, a company owned by Agyapong.



Appearing before the court on Monday, July 12, Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers urged the court to dismiss the case arguing that, Senyo Hosi and his lawyers did not seem interested in the matter.



