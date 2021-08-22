Senyah Bereku Diaspora to construct ultra-modern hospital for residents

Diasporian News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Senya Beraku Diaspora (SBD), a Non-Profit Organisation says, it will construct an ultra-modern 100-bed Capacity Community Hospital to help improve the health care system in the area.



The construction of the Hospital is one of the many projects the organisation intends to embark on to bring development to folks in and around the community.



The estimated cost of the Hospital is about US $25 million, which is approximately between GHc125 to GHc150 million.



Mr Samuel Okyne, the Board Chairman of SBD, announced this on Saturday at a press conference during the homecoming inauguration of the organisation's fundraising ceremony dubbed, “ Mobilising Resources for Community Development Post COVID-19: The Role of the Diaspora and a United Community”.



Mr Okyne said the hospital was chosen as their most important project because of the deplorable health conditions of residents' healthy facility in the community.



“Many at times, you will see people being sick and they will be rushed out of here and die on route to Winneba or the nearby hospital, and these situations are worrying,” he said.



He stated that the people in the diaspora had initiated a contribution factor, which they were going to be paying in the organisation’s account yearly, adding that, they were also looking for other funding institutions and organizations that would be able to help in the project.



Mr Okyne said sod cutting for the commencement of the project would take place on Tuesday, 24 August. 2021 and urged the public to contribute towards the construction of the health facility in the community.



Mr Kenneth Assibu Brown, the Public Relations Officer of SBD said the organisation was formed in January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country.



He said in the midst of the pandemic, they realised that there was the need for citizens of Senya Beraku to rise up and come together in unity and form one organisation as a pillar of development in the area.



Mr Brown said the aim of the organisation was to enhance and support the health, social, educational, and cultural experience of the descendants of Senya Beraku.









He said they had built Libraries, toilet facilities among others in some areas in Senya Beraku Community.He said it was their response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ‘Year of Return’ call to help contribute in the development of their native town.Mr Brown said the fishing and farming occupation of the indigenous in the area was yielding enough proceeds to enable parents to send their wards to school and that people should join them in their efforts to help solve the many challenges facing the community.The SBD has over 360 members based in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.