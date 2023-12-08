Senya Bereku: Residents, chiefs clash with soldiers over ownership of land

Regional News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces have clashed with the Nananom of Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region following a disagreement over land.



It would be recalled that a few months ago, the Nananom of Senya Bereku held a press conference accusing the Ghana Armed Forces of unlawfully encroaching on their land.



They then proceeded to the site after the press conference to stop every activity undertaken on the land and called for a discussion over the matter.



Personnel from the Forces went to the site on Friday to cut a sod for a project.



However, the chiefs and elders of the area mobilised their men, stormed the grounds, and clad in red to stop the sod-cutting ceremony.



Reporting from the area, Oheneba Ademah said the Chiefs have asked GAF to stop the event and get back to the discussion table.



The chiefs further accused traditional leaders of Fetteh of selling the land to the GAF.



According to him, the chiefs also claimed that the matter over the ownership of the land was before the Supreme Court, hence there was no way the GAF could develop the land.



He added that tension rose, forcing the armed military men to clock their guns and warn the residents not to engage in any act that could trigger them to fire.



He said all the military officers deployed to the area are armed.