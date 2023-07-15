Sentencing of Akua Denteh’s murderers will serve as a deterrent – SWAG

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Social Workers Association of Ghana (SWAG) says the sentencing of two persons for the murder of 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh after being branded a witch will serve as a deterrent to others.



The two, Hajia Serina Mohammed and Latifa Bumaye, were sentenced to a 12-year jail term each by a Tamale High Court for two counts of manslaughter after they changed their plea to guilty after three years of trial.



Divine Arnold Kodjo Exorgbe, the National President of SWAG, reacting to the closure of the case, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that even though it had been long in coming, it was appropriate to serve as a deterrent to others against lynching.



Exorgbe said: “We believe this will go a long way to sending a signal to other communities who carry out such unwarranted attacks on vulnerable persons in our society.”



He said SWAG commends Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Ghana Police Service, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and other stakeholders for their relentless effort in the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.



He said families and the community must extend a hand of help to vulnerable people, such as the elderly, instead of accusing them of being witches and giving them inhumane treatment.