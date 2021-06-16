Sentence people to death to deter others - Deputy A-G nominee

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Deputy Attorney General-designate, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has urged the government not to scrap the death penalty from our books to serve as a deterrent for others not to commit murder.



With the spate of crime in recent times in Ghana, Tuah-Yeboah opined that if the death penalty is scrapped from the criminal law, more people will be empowered to end the lives of people since they are aware they would only serve a jail term.



Answering a question about why the death sentence should not be abolished, the Deputy Attorney General-designate stated, “Life is precious but that doesn’t mean you should take someone’s life. If you look at some of the crimes we have especially when it comes to robbery, with murder, the callous manner some of the people carry those actions, I think we need to hold on for some time.”



Mr. Tuah-Yeboah suggested that government should rather grade the level of crime to determine people who deserve to die as a punishment for murdering others.



He said, “As you have in the US, grading murders, some of them I subscribe to the execution of their sentence. If it's murder and they have to be killed, they must be killed.”



As a realist and positivist, the nominee said, “At times it serves as a signal to others that it doesn’t pay to kill. People are sentenced to death and they are in prison at Nsawam, some of them under some circumstances that you might want to sympathize with them, but there are others that I think if we are to scrap, we might have more murders.



MP for Madina also stated that although Amnesty International and a couple of citizens don’t ascribe to the death penalty, Ghana’s peculiar situation cannot be compared to countries where the crime rate is low.



