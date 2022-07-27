Senior staff of universities suspend strike

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Executives Council of the Universities of Ghana Senior Staff Association (SSA-UoG), has suspended its industrial strike, which commenced on July 13, 2022.



The association members joined other unions across the nation to demand the payment of a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



Even though the government at a point in time appealed to the striking members to return to the post, whilst it worked out modalities to pay the COLA, the association said it had other outstanding issues.



The group alluded to the non-payment of tier 2 pension arrears and contractual agreements among the reasons for their continued industrial action.



But in a letter issued on July 26, 2022, and signed by the National Chairman of the association, Mr. Isaac Donkor, members were directed to resume work immediately.



He said the decision follows the various interventions made by the Ministers of Education, Employment, and Labour Relations which led to the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on July 25, 2022, which was further consented by its National Executive Council, resulting in a road map that serves as a guide to ensure fairness in a speedy resolution of all the impasses between both parties.



The association said it would continue to engage faithfully with the government and other relevant stakeholders in its pursuit of justice, fairness, and equity in the salaries and allowances of senior staff.



“We, therefore, direct all senior staff across the public universities in Ghana to resume work on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, without further delay,” it added.



