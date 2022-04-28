Senior members of Kumasi Club urge Chairman to appeal High Court’s decision

Regional News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The majority of the Senior members of Kumasi Club have called on the club’s Chairman to appeal a high court decision dismissing a defamation suit and awarding costs against him for a case he brought against some members.



Lawyer Kwame Boakye who speaks on behalf of the Senior Members said after digesting the decision of the court, there was a realisation that the court had erred in law and there was a grievous miscarriage of justice.



Against this background, they have the belief that an appeal court would bring proper justice and finality into the defamation matter.



It could be remembered that a High Court presided over by His Lordship Justice George krofa Addae dismissed a defamation suit brought to the court by Richard Owusu Nyarko against Kwame Brenyah, Norman Owusu Barnie, Andy Arhin, Kofi Wusu Ansah, Henry Asumadu for calling him unprintable names such as murderer, thief and questioning his academic credentials.



A cost of GHC 600,000 was slapped on Chairman Richard Owusu Nyarko as a result of the dismissal of the case.



Senior members of Kumasi Club urge Chairman to appeal the High Court decision.



Brief Background



The defendants Kwame Brenyah, Norman Owusu Barnie, and one Emmanuel Daning who is on the run together with a dismissed administrative staff of the club Charles Asabre illegally registered the club in their names and allotted shares to themselves to sell the club to some Turkish investors without express permission from the general body of the club and without notice to the chairman and his management.



Upon realising the move to sell the shares, the Chairman of the club took the path of truth by reporting the criminal act to the Police. The individuals involved were arraigned before Kumasi Circuit court 4 in a case in which dockets have been sent to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.



Taking the path of truth won Chairman Richard Owusu Nyarko, enemies, in the defendants who began to abuse him and used several unprintable words against him; a situation that has affected his personality and standing in society.



Again, he said Barnie, who happens to also be a trustee of the club, wrote a letter with the same defamatory remarks purporting to sack him from the club.



Kumasi Club



The Kumasi Club, a social club, formerly known as the European Club, was established in 1927.



It originally drew its membership from Europeans and a few Ghanaian elites, until 1962 when it changed to allow all nationalities to join.



The club currently boasts of highly trained professionals residing in the Ashanti Region as members, with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, as its life patron.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



