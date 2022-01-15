Senior Police Officer makes history by winning GHC480k in NLA lotto games

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

A top Police Officer (Name Withheld) who is a Deputy Commissioner has won an amount of GHC 480,000 in the National Lottery Authority (NLA) games.



The prize money of GHC 480,000 was paid instantly after it had emerged that the officer had won the games.



The move to pay the Police Officer instantly as part of measures by the new National Lottery Authority (NLA) management to increase the confidence of customers in the operations of the NLA.



It could be recalled that on December 13, 2021, the NLA through a statement indicated that monies have been issued in a move to clear arrears of the Authority.



“On Monday, December 13 2021, NLA disbursed over GHS5 million to all Partner Banks for payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche, and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next few weeks.”



It has been the pledge of the New Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku to generate revenue for the Authority.



Through his efforts, the Authority has established a Foundation; The Good Causes Foundation which will undertake various Corporate Social Responsibility projects of the Authority and contribute to Sustainability Causes.