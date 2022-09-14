Senior National Cricket Team wins one more trial match ahead of ACA T20 Africa Cup

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: Rachel Ankomah Media

The senior men’s national cricket team won one more match played with a selected side from the ongoing New Year Invitational at the Achimota Oval C on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



After defeating Accra Select side A&B last week, the team rallied to beat Accra Select A (Karizma & Don Bruce) by 124 runs in the early hours of Sunday.



The Seniors, having defeated the Karizma cum Don Bruce selected side by 56 runs last week, this time won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 175 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs, with Daniel Anefie leading the batting performance with 49-36.



It was a slow start from Amoluk Singh and James Vifah, who scored no run from the first 6 deliveries from the arms of Sanjay Nayal. Nayal actually rather had a maiden wicket over, as his last delivery got Amoluk out for LBW. It however ended well, with the likes of Rexford Bakum, Kelvin Awala, Daniel Anefie, Gangan Deep Singh, Joseph Theodore, and Richmond Baaleri, all falling.



It was time to really exhibit their bowling skills and the national side did just that by restricting the Accra Select side A (Karizma & Don Bruce) to 51 runs for all out in 14.4. overs results.



Amoluk and James began again and they got 1 wicket in 3 overs, before Richmond Baaleri and the others continued to pile pressure on the Accra Selected side. Aziz Sualley got 2 wickets from the 13.1 over and dismissed 2 within that same over, giving away 6 runs with a maiden wicket over.



Richmond Baaleri, with bowling figures, of 1.4-0-4-2, won player of the match for the second time in the team trials. Aqeel Israr Syed of the Accra Select side A, took 4-0-21-3, while Sanjay Nayal also took 4-1-22-2.



These team trials have been an important part of the preparations for the team’s participation at the upcoming ACA T20 Africa Cup Final to be hosted in South Africa, Johannesburg.



The team is scheduled to leave the shores of the country on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, for the tournament that spans from September 14 to 23.



Ghana will play Uganda, Mozambique and Botswana in Group A to push for qualification to the semis and probably bring back home the trophy.



