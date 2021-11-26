Send more troops to dominate Bawku – Mahama Ayariga urges government

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama Ayariga says there should be more troops in Bawku



Bawku is currently under a curfew



It is from 4 pm to 6 am



Mahama Ayariga, MP, Bawku Central, has urged the government to send in more troops to dominate Bawku in the wake of the renewed violence in the area.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, he described the situation as “sad, unfortunate and regrettable” whereby the government had to impose a curfew of 4 pm to 6 am on the residents of Bawku.



“I never believed that we would get back to this situation. I thought that we had gotten over the worse days in the situation in Bawku; unfortunately, within a very short period, we have deteriorated back to this unfortunate situation.



“I will just use your medium to urge all from Bawku to assist and ensure that we restore the situation to normalcy…we should all cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and youth, in particular, should also cooperate with the law enforcement agencies,” he said.



“We should also urge the security agencies to increase their strength on the ground…the situation is under some control now, but we don’t want this to keep recurring. So, I urge the government to send in additional troops to be able to dominate the place better than what I see now and I believe that if we get additional troops dominating the place better than what I see now, we should be able to bring the situation to control,” Mahama Ayariga told GhanaWeb at Parliament on Thursday, November 25.







Background



A 4:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew was placed on the Bawku Municipality after a shooting incident on Tuesday evening.



The curfew took effect on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, according to a statement from the Interior Minister.



“The imposition of the curfew has been as a result of the threat of insecurity in the communities concerned,” the statement explained.



It further called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, and people of the area to “exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”



Ban on smock wearing



There is also a total ban on all persons in the aforementioned communities and their environs from wearing smocks, carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons.



“Any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the assembly warned in a statement.



The Upper East Regional Police Command deployed security personnel to Sagabu, after the incident.



There were reports that the situation compelled parents to withdraw their wards from schools on Wednesday morning.