Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse consoles Apiate explosion victims

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I has reacted to the huge explosion that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



At least 17 people have been confirmed dead and 59 injured while some were in critical condition after the huge explosion.



A vehicle carrying mining explosives that was traveling from Tarkwa to Chirano collided with a motorcycle at Apiate near Bogoso.



Nii Adotey Odaawulu I on his Facebook page shared pictures of the incident and wrote: "Am Saddened and terrified with the news of the explosion at Apiate in the Western Region".



"I console the bereaved families and pray for a speedy recovery for the victims who have suffered various degrees of injuries. May Allah make it easier for them. This is an irreplaceable loss to the good people of Apiate. May we never see this tragedy in this country again".



