Semester system for basic schools not a good step - Akatsi North MP

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, has condemned Ghana Education Service (GES) newly-introduced semester-based academic calendar for basic schools in the country.



According to him, GES has not consulted parliament on the decision before introducing the initiative in the schools saying " Our position on the new academic calendar is that a policy of this nature must be taken through an engagement, consultation and then a final approval of Parliament that this is the policy we want to engage but nothing of that nature has happened so while that has happened we will not approve it".



He made the comments in Hohoe on Wednesday, January 19 2022 after the Volta Members of Parliament Cacaus organised a town hall meeting for constituents in the area.



The MP added that the Minority will not accept the policy because it is unprofessional and has the tendency of affecting learners psychologically.



"One, what is the wrong with the current system of three terms? You've not told us, what is the policy document on the semester policy? You don't have any document, so what argument are you going to tell people or prove that this is the reason why we're changing from the trimester.



"Who took that decision, if they are professionals then they're professionally wrong. I don't know if there were child psychologists among them because if you study child psychology you should know that at a certain level the child cannot concentrate again so if you should keep the child in twenty weeks what do you expect the child to learn? The little that he learns he will forget it, so we are saying that it is not good enough for our educational system it will rather retard the progress that we have made so far," he said.



Mr. Peter Nortsu Kotoe who's well known in his constituency for his key interest in education issues advised students to take their lessons seriously regardless of any challenges.