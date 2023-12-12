'Semblance of perfect Free SHS created’ – Carbonu

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The President of the Graduate Teachers Association of Ghana, Mr Angel Carbonu, has criticised the government for fostering an environment of apparent perfection in the implementation of the free senior high school programme.



Mr Carbonu's comments come in the wake of the interdiction of 11 headteachers for imposing “unauthorised” charges during the ongoing admission process for first-year students.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Monday, December 11, 2023, Mr. Carbonu warned headteachers to strictly adhere to the government's directives and avoid initiatives that might lead to their interdiction.



"What we are having now is an attempt to create a semblance of a perfect atmosphere under free senior high school and anyone who takes any decision that will create a semblance of an imperfect situation, that person is interdicted,” remarked Mr Carbonu in an interview with host Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang.



He defended the headteachers who went against the directives of the GES, asserting that they were attempting to address the unique needs of their schools, despite violating official guidelines.



"Sometimes, they [headteachers] want to solve the problem at the local level, taking initiatives to find immediate solutions in the interest of the kids. While I agree that some were trying to find solutions, it goes against the directives from their employer," explained Mr. Carbonu.



He questioned the logic behind taking such initiatives if it ultimately leads to interdiction.



Mr. Carbonu cited an example where headteachers, in the absence of government-supplied items, asked students to bring washing powder and detergents to protect against infections.



Despite understanding the intentions behind such actions, Mr. Carbonu advised against taking matters into their own hands.



He urged headteachers to report problems to their superiors, emphasising that taking unilateral actions could result in embarrassment and interdiction.



Some implicated individuals are Mrs Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS; Mr Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS; Mr Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School; and Mr Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.



Others include Mr Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS; Ms Gladys Sarfowah, Headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School; and Mr Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.



According to the Ghana Education Service, these head teachers face accusations of imposing various unapproved fees, including house dues, books, calculators, admission process fees, and charges for printing slips, files, and hymn books.



This development follows similar interdictions of Mr Afi Yaw Stephen, Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School, and Mr Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School as well as the Headmistress the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS), Patience Naki Mensah.