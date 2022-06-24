Self-service app to be deployed soon to facilitate SIM card registration exercise - Ursula Owusu

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated that very soon, a self-service app would be established to facilitate the ongoing SIM card registration exercise in the country, graphiconline.com has reported.



She said this while responding to a question on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 23, 2022, by the MP for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, on urgent steps the ministry was taking to reduce overcrowding at SIM registration centres.



According to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, the app is being developed by the ministry, in collaboration with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the National Communications Authority (NCA).



"A Self-service app is being developed to complement the agents’ app for the registration. It will be available at the end of this month," she said.



She, however, added that the extended deadline for the SIM card registration will not be extended again and therefore urged all Ghanaians who have not registered to do so before it is too late.



"Mr. Speaker, as soon as the deadline was extended everybody went back and sleep, hoping that the time will be extended again. I stand before this august house to assure the entire country that no time will be extended. The SIM cards registration exercise is scheduled to end 31st day of July 2022," she added.



The SIM registration exercise was initially expected to end on March 31, 2022, but had to be extended to July 31, 2022, to enable all subscribers to register.



LAYL/DA