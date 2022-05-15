Self-medication during pregnancy cause of hole-in-heart in kids – Heart Surgeon

Health News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Ghana’s first female Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Penelope Baaba Tettey Adinku says self-medication during pregnancy is one of the causes of hole-in-heart in kids.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, Dr. Penelope disclosed that about one out of hundred children in Ghana gets a hole-in-heart condition.



She, however, mentioned other causes of hole-in-heart in adults such as alcohol intake and some are also genetic.



“Its usually genetic, not really what the child has done, the mother contributes, the drugs she may take while her doctor does not know (self-medication). There are some medications that have been intricate in the development of these hole-in-heart conditions.



“So any pregnant woman should let their doctor know if they are on any medication so that they can be advised in that regard. Also alcohol intake, diabetes but a lot of these hole-in-heart arise as a result of genetic mutations,” she disclosed.



According to the Cardiothoracic Surgeon, heart surgeries are expensive because some of the equipment used is disposable.



“So for every new patient we have to use new ones and that makes the surgery expensive,” Dr. Penelope disclosed.



She continued: “It’s not easy to see a parent come in with their child sick, the child has a hole-in-heart condition, it’s very pathetic and yes it does break my heart. That’s why I believe that as doctors we should have compassion because these people are going through a lot having these children. So we have to attend to them with compassion.”



