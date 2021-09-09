'Self-loathing character' Rasheeda Adams is a fraud – Ras Mubarak goes hard on ex-wife

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

The rift between Ras Mubarak and his ex-wife, Rasheeda Adams seems not to be ending soon as the former MP, has described his ex-wife with whom he has two daughters, as a fraud who should have been exposed by journalists who gave her audience.



The former Kumbungu MP, has indicated that his ex-wife, Portia Rasheeda Adams lives a fake life and goes about claiming to be who she is not.



According to him, he regrets having kids with the wrong woman, who is a scheming manipulator and fraud which journalists should have exposed.



He explained in a writeup on his Facebook timeline that, Portia Rasheeda Adams claims to have sold houses worth millions of dollars in and out of Ghana, yet she lives in a one-bedroom rented apartment which rent she struggles to pay.



Mubarak wrote, “The worst thing a man can do to himself is to have kids with the wrong woman. A scheming manipulator who should have been exposed for the fraud she is if the journalists who give her their platforms took their job seriously.



“At least some of us don’t make a living from lying and claiming to be who we are not. I walk proudly with my chest high and my head up; unlike this phony self-loathing character - Portia Rasheeda Adams, who parades as an influencer and claims to have sold houses worth millions of dollars in and out of Ghana, yet lives in a one-bedroom rented apartment which rent she struggles to pay, yet has the nerve to call me names.



“A lair who claims she has 10 years’ experience as a realtor, and none of the journalists who gave her platform to lie to the country bothered to even double-check on that.”



He said, if systems were to be working immediately his ex-wife made those pronouncements on radio, those in charge of the taxes would have shown interest by contacting her.



“Millions of dollars worth of houses sold, she claims. Well, if our society was working, the taxman would have taken an interest,” he stated.



Ras Mubarak further indicated that, Ms Adams has in a space of five years, changed four residences including schools of their daughters without letting him know about it.



“A woman who has changed 4 residences in 5 years, changed 4 schools In 4years without consulting or at least agreeing with the father who pays the children’s fees.”



Ras Mubarak’s latest outburst comes after he received a private message from his ex-wife, threatening to change the names of his kids as well as their passport after paying GH¢10,000 out of GH¢63,000 as fees.

She further indicated that if Ras Mubarak refuses to pay the remainder, then he should be ready to be in court.



This, angered the former MP and on his social media timeline, he wrote that, he regrets having kids with the wrong woman like Portia Rasheeda Adams, his ex-wife.



