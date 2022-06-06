Self glory, greed behind building National Cathedral amidst economic challenges – Prince David Osei

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has criticised government’s decision to still go ahead with the construction of the National Cathedral despite the economic challenges confronting the country.



The actor described the decision to still go ahead with the construction of the cathedral, as being insensitive towards the plight of the citizenry.



In a tweet on Friday, 3 June 2022, the actor said: “Misplaced priorities, self glory, greed and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry.”



He added: “We can’t pay government workers, staffs, working tirelessly 24/7 yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy.



