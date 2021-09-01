Self-acclaimed prophetess linked to beheading of 12-year-old arrested

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

• Another suspect in the killing of a 12-year-old has been arrested



• Flora Ekpe, a self-acclaimed prophetess, is said to have been the one who asked for a boy’s head



• The boy was beheaded after he was drowned to make him weak



Officers from the Sogakofe Divisional Police Command of the Volta region have picked up a self-acclaimed prophetess who is linked to the murder of a 12-year-old boy, Kofi Kuzagbe Tsidi.



The incident which happened at Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District is reported to have involved the beheading of the boy by one Dovi Tsidi, graphic.com.gh has reported.



The suspect, Flora Ekpe, was arrested after Dovi Tsidi, 26, the main suspect in the case, alleged that he was sent by her to bring a human head for ritual purposes.



The report added that both suspects are currently assisting with investigations while in custody at the Sogakofe Divisional Police Command.



Other details of the case say that the deceased was allegedly beheaded by his relative, Dovi Tsidi at Mafi Aflokofe at 9:00 pm on Sunday.



Moses Awukuvi, who is the Assembly Member for the Mafi Dove electoral area, said in a radio interview that the suspects weakened the little boy by drowning him first and then went on to commit the crime when he was unconscious.



“The suspect after noticing the community was after him, hid the body of the deceased under the creeks and bolted with the head to a maize farm where he hid the head under some leaves,” he said.



He explained that it was after this that the suspect went into hiding with the self-acclaimed prophetess at a prayer camp.