Selective justice under Akufo-Addo has left Hawa Koomson unpunished for firing gunshots - NDC

The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of engaging in selective journalist.



The youth wing says although the Minister for Fisheries Mavis Koomson breached the law in firing a gunshot during the electioneering period, she has been left off the hook.



A statement issued by Youth Organizer George Opare Addo referenced an interview the Minister recently granted Asempa FM saying, the Police CID stopped probing the matter against her for unjustifiably firing gunshots at Steps to Christ voters registration exercise on July 20, 2020.



Mr Opare Addo said: "selective justice under the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government is a mockery of our democracy. The latest episode involves the trigger happy Hawa Koomson, who broke the law by discharging a firearm in public. There’s no justification why she should not face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.



He also encouraged Ghanaians to brace themselves for what he described as a reality admonishing theme to protect themselves since the state cannot guarantee their safety.



The statement said although it is not surprising that the CID has stopped probing the matter, it confirms that appointees of the government would not be punished if they offend the law.



Background



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, admitted to firing shots at a voter registration centre in her constituency on Monday (July 20, 2020) “to protect herself.”



Ms Koomson who was the Minister of Special Development Initiatives in a television interview on Adom TV said she fired “warning shots” because “there were no police around.”



She had argued that she went to the centre after receiving information that people from outside the constituency were bussed to register there as voters.



The MP in the interview said she received information that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were bussing people from outside the constituency, from Gomoa East and Nsawam to come and register at the Step to Christ polling station.