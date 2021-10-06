Sekyere Kumawu DCE nominee rejected

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s District Chief Executive nominee for Sekyere Kumawu district in the Ashanti Region, Samuel Addai Agyekum, has been rejected by the Assembly members.



The incumbent DCE failed to secure two-thirds of the majority of the vote cast in the election.



Out of the 36 elected members and appointees, 22 voted “Yes” while 14 voted “No” resulting in the nominee failing to meet the legal requirement.



The Assembly members are expected by law to convene 10 days later for another round of voting for his confirmation.