Sekondi is in disarray, vote for me to fix it – Lawyer Armah Blay appeals to constituents

Politics of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Armah Blay, the National Democratic Congress’ candidate for the Sekondi constituency has urged the constituents to give him a chance to fix what he believes to be the broken state of Sekondi city.



Armah Blay in an interview with Governor Studios on YouTube bemoaned that Sekondi has lost its once beautiful and lofty status and that there is an urgent need for a visionary leader to take over the mantle of leadership and restore the city’s greatness.



In a rallying call to the constituents, Armah Blay who is also a legal practitioner chided the incumbent Egyapa Mercer and the New Patriotic Party in the area for not addressing the huge challenges facing the area.



According to him, whiles the Sekondi area continues to spiral into a chaotic mess, devoid of functional traffic lights, and roads, among others, Egyapa Mercer and his cohorts continue to enrich themselves.



Lawyer Armah Blay as he is popularly called promised to address the challenges facing the Sekondi area if given the nod by the constituents.



“We, the residents of Sekondi should ask ourselves prior to the arrival of Egyapa Mercer, what was the state of Sekondi? Let’s compare the financial state of Egyapa Mercer and his followers post-election 2016 to the state of the Sekondi township in the same period.



“Sekondi is in complete disarray. Our markets have been destroyed. We don’t have streetlights, our roads have developed potholes and dirt have engulfed this place. Major traffic lights in Sekondi are not functioning.



“Lets shun partisanship and think carefully about the development of Sekondi. If you think about the future of Sekondi, you will rally behind Lawyer Blay Armah and vote for me. Vote for me so that I can make Sekondi great again.



Lawyer Armah Blay was in the news recently after a genuine decision by him to fix the roofing of the Sekondi Market was rejected by the Sekond-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.



Lawyer Blay Armah, the NDC PC for Sekondi, is reported to have said that he had contacted the Coordinating Director of the STMA, informing him of his intention.



He added that he was, however, prevented from going ahead with the plan.



“I have seen how the traders are suffering and the rainy season has worsened the situation. Most of the traders can’t sell whenever it rains so I went to see the situation and decided to fix the roofing for them. The administrator in the market initially told me to forget about my plans because I will not be allowed. I followed it up with the Coordinating Director who told me my plans cannot come to pass,” he is reported to have said.









KPE