Sekondi-Takoradi to embark on painting of old buildings, failure results in prosecution

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi with properties along the ceremonial streets of the metropolis will be compelled to paint and beautify their properties.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) says the directive is part of its grand efforts aimed at beautifying the twin-city.



Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Environment and Health Officer Abdul Karim Hudu cautions that property owners who will not comply, within the stipulated time frame, will be sent to court.



Abdul Karim Hudu explains that a good number of properties lining the ceremonial streets of the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis are not in the best of shapes, stressing that “these properties either have not seen any major renovation for decades or appear abandoned”.



“Very soon, we will cause the announcement to be made. Any property owner who fails to paint will be written to and given a one-month ultimatum. When that also fails, that recalcitrant property owner will be sent to court for it to compel him or her to paint,” he told Takoradi-based Connect FM.



Open defecation



Last year, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly arrested more than one hundred residents for engaging in open defecation in public places and were made to pay various spot fees.



They were mostly arrested in coastal towns including Sekondi, Nkotompo, and Ngyresiah. The rest were Kokompe, Tanokrom and Ntankoful.



Abdul Karim Hudu mentions that the continuous arrest is part of the Assembly’s effort to eliminate open defecation and ensure a clean and hygienic environment in the twin city.



“Section 14 of the STMA by-law on solid and liquid waste management, states that "No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place other than in an approved toilet facility." The 11 arrested persons included 3 minors. So what we did was we tasked them to desilt some selected drains. The rest were fined a spot fee of GH¢200 after which they were strongly cautioned to refrain from such practices or risk prosecution next time.”



Houses without sanitary facilities



According to Mr. Karim Hudu, thirty property owners from each of the three sub metros were prosecuted for not having a toilet, bathroom and kitchen fitted to their residencies last year.



“In our monitoring, we have seen that some of them have done the necessary renovations. Others have not. We will continue this year. Already we have identified some properties and we are preparing letters to the owners. If we don’t see any action, we will take them to court.”