Sekondi Takoradi says all political parties need quality data

Regional News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: GNA

Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, on Tuesday said all political parties will need the census data in their activities, hence the need to support the exercise.



"This is the more reason why we should not politicize the Census but rather encourage all persons no matter their political affiliations to appreciate the process and support it fully for success."



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during his enumeration at his office Mr Issah said all political parties needed quality and credible data to plan for the country adding, "Everyone counts so get counted."



The 14-days nationwide exercise costing over 500 million cedis would enable the Ghana Statistical Service, the lead Agency to generate data on all structures and persons in the country.



The census, when completed would inform the government, development partners, and all stakeholders of the current state of individuals in the country, and what must be done by leadership to make life more comfortable for all.