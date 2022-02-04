Sekondi-Takoradi MCE faces court on Friday

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

MCE charged with three counts including assault of a public officer



MCE abuses police officer



Police arrest Sekondi -Takoradi MCE



The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi -Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, will today, Friday, February 4, 2022, appear before the court for motor traffic offence.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday for an alleged motor traffic offence.



The MCE has been charged with assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



A police statement said the MCE will be put before court on Friday, February 4,2021.



“Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Hon. MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command today, Thursday, 3rd February 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a Police Officer who was performing his lawful duty,” the police wrote on Facebook.



