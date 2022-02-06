Sekondi-Takoradi MCE could spend 3 years in jail if found guilty - Lawyer

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Kofi Bekai has explained that if found guilty, the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul-Mumin Issah could be jailed for three maximum years.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, the lawyer said the MCE’s behaviour amounts to a misdemeanour, and the maximum years stated in the law is not more than three years.



Lawyer Bekai stated that the MCE is not above the law, and his powers do not prevent him from being prosecuted for crimes.



"Right from the President to the ordinary citizen, you will be prosecuted if you offend the law. We work with the rule of law and the constitution of Ghana. No one is above the law.



"If you are driving and you offend the law, you will be dealt with. If you are an MCE you are not higher than the criminal law or criminal act. We have verbal assault and in the act of the criminal offence, you would be charged with a misdemeanour and if found guilty, you could spend three years in jail.”



He added that the Police have the authority to enforce law and order and as citizens no matter your position, you must obey the laws.



Abdul-Mumin Issah has been granted a Ghc100, 000 bail with 3 sureties after he was charged for dangerous driving.



The court presided over by His Honour Micheal Ampadu has adjourned the case to Thursday, 17th of March 2022.



Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command after he allegedly hurled insults and threatened a Police officer on road check duties.