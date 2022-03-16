Seizures occur due to abnormal activity in brain

Health News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

A pediatrician, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye, spoke on GTV Breakfast show on March 15 and discussed childhood seizures, causes and first aid. She said a seizure is when the body suddenly ceases to perform its normal function.



Dr. Boye said seizures occur due to abnormal activity in the brain such as electrical abnormal activity.



Speaking to the regular common seizures, she disclosed that studies show 1% of the population will suffer epilepsy, but it is curable because it has medications. Also, seizures occur in children between 6 months to about 5 years.



As to what happens to children during seizures, Dr. Boye said the Child becomes unaware of surroundings.



She advised that a child of six months to about five years should be given paracetamol as first aid and those younger than the age should visit the hospital when it occurs.



Tips for managing seizures



Give first aid to a child who has a seizure



Consider the safety of the environment



Position the child on the side and start timing the seizure.



Stay with the Child and do not restrain the Child.



Place something soft under the head of the affected Child.



Do not place something in your mouth



Call Emergency number -911