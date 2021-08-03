Seized Rosewood: Owners of four containers identified – Minister

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Investigations carried into the five containers of rosewood impounded at the Tema Port in June have revealed the identities of four out of the five containers seized.



Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor disclosed in parliament on Monday, August 02, 2021, when answering questions from Builsa South MP Dr. Clement Apaak on the illegal rosewood business.



However, he said he’s unable to make these names public at this stage as investigations are still ongoing.



“Mr. Speaker let me assure the House that the Ministry will follow the laid down processes to ensure that anybody found culpable will be made to face the full rigours of the laws of our country,” he said.



According to him, the 5 containers of Rosewood impounded by the government will be donated to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral.



He emphasized that any future confiscated rosewood will likewise be given to the secretariat for the building of the edifice.



“After we’ve gone through all the laid down procedures we intend to donate this rosewood and indeed all rosewood that will be confiscated in the future towards the construction of the National Cathedral.”



The minister disclosed issuance of licenses for salvaging, transportation, and export of Rosewood has been frozen indefinitely.



