Sege Fire Command records increase in road casualties

Regional News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Sege Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Tema Region has described as worrying the unprecedented increase in road crash casualties on the Tema-Aflao Highway.



The number of death recorded from road crashes between January and June has jumped from 3 recorded in 2021 to 14 for this year, Divisional Officer Grade III (DO III), Mr. Boamah Biney, the new District Commander for the Sege Fire Station told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Sege near Tema.



DO III Biney added that vehicular fire also moved from 2 to 3, while road accidents rose from 3 to 10 pushing the number of injuries from 36 people to 70, stressing "if it had not been for our assistance and swift response, all the 70 victims would have lost their lives".



The Sege GNFS District Commander stated that even though the station is one of the smallest in the Tema Region, it was giant in extrication and firefighting adding, "despite the challenges, we are working hard to save lives and properties in the district and its environs".



DO III Biney who engaged the Ghana News Agency during the pull-out and send-off ceremony for the first Commander of the District Fire Station appealed to the Ada West District Assembly to equip the station to continue to be on top of its game as personnel of the service were currently in wooden structures.



Asked about the cause of the increasing number of road crashes and deaths on the Tema-Aflao highway he attributed it to tiredness and excessive speeding, stressing that drivers turn to be more aggressive to make money than being defensive on the road hence causing road crashes.



He cautioned drivers to change their style of driving as visibility becomes poor at night, noting that the Command was currently recording more night crashes at the Dawa enclave and, between Sege and Koluedor.



He called on the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) as a matter of urgency to ensure that appropriate road signs are provided on the road to help end the situation.



He said the Authority must also roll out policies to provide enough education on road safety regulations through the various Driver Unions to help reduce the casualties on the road.



DO III Biney urged drivers to always endeavour to ensure that their vehicles have the appropriate fire extinguishers on their vehicle.