Sefwi Chirano Traditional Council rallies support to rebuild Apiate

Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Sefwi-Chirano Traditional Council has appealed to philanthropists and well-wishers to support the government as a matter of urgency rebuild the devastated Apiate community.



The Apiate community was on Thursday, January 20, hit by a tragic explosion involving an explosive-laden truck and a motorcycle which claimed 14 lives and rendered many homeless.



In a press statement copied to the GNA, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Chirano Traditional Area, Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah 111 expressed deepest condolences to the victims and bereaved families of the tragic incident.



"As a Paramount Chief of Chirano Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the lost precious souls and also to those who are seeking medical care a speedy recovery", the Omanehe said in the statement.



“It is very heartbreaking to hear that an accident took away lives of innocent people who are breadwinners within a wink”, the statement added.



The statement asked for God’s protection and strength for the affected families to be able to quell their pains in the trying moments of their lives.



It expressed gratitude to the Management of Kinross, Chirano Gold Mines Limited, and all corporate institutions as well as individuals for their kind gesture to support the victims of Apiate with relief items.