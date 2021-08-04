Sefwi-Aboduam Basic schools receive 350 desks

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng, Western North Regional Minister, has presented 350 pieces of dual and mono study desks to two basic schools at Aboduam in the Wiawso Municipality.



The Regional Minister said the donation added up to over 4,000 desks distributed so far and formed part of the "One-Child One-desk initiative" aimed at clearing over 66,000 desks deficit within the nine Municipal and District assemblies in the Western North Region.



He said selected schools in Suaman, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai, Bia East, Bia West and Waiwso Municipality had received their share with the remaining Districts to be followed soon.



Mr Obeng indicated that the desks would go a long way to help improve teaching and learning, especially in schools where pupils sit on the floor to learn.



"The situation in some schools, where pupils sit and write on the floor will be a thing of the past in the Western North Region. We will continue to complement the government's efforts in improving education in the Region."



He commended individuals and corporate institutions, especially the Buadac group of companies, for their immense support towards the initiative.



The Regional Minister urged the residents to unite since that was the only way to ensure accelerated development.



Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Wiawso constituency and Minister of Science Technology and Innovations, lauded the One-Child One-desk initiative.



Dr Afriyie urged girls in the area to embrace science education and promised to sponsor any brilliant girl, who would pursue science-related programmes to the highest level.



He entreated parents to encourage and motivate their girl child to study science-related programmes and not to discourage them.



Mr Louis Owusu-Agyapong, Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi-Wiawso, also lauded the initiative and commended the government for its interventions in the education sector.



Mr Abraham Fletcher, Municipal Education Director, commended the initiative since it would help eliminate the 10,449 desks deficit within the Wiawso Municipality.



He said the presentation of the furniture was a big relief to the Education Directorate and appealed to the Regional Minister to consider constructing school blocks for them since some schools in the area needed additional classrooms.



Mr Fletcher called on traditional authorities to help stop the enthronement on school lands since that was a major challenge.



Nana Kwaw Awuah, the Chief of Aboduam, lauded the government’s free Senior High school policy and asked parents to take full advantage of it.



"I remember I have to stay home for a year and support my mother on the farm before continuing my secondary education due to financial constraints, but thanks to the free Senior High School my people are in the best Senior High Schools across the country."



Nana Awuah commended the government and the Member of Parliament for the area Dr Kwaku Afriyie for the number of developmental projects in his community.