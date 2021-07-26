Seems pro-LGBTQ+ activists are 'programmed to insult, threaten,' opponents - Suhuyini

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

• Talk around a law banning activities of LGBTQ+ continues to dominate the headlines



• According to one of the MPs behind the Private Members' Bill, pro-LGBTQ+ people are surprisingly harsh in their communication



• Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini says it would be better if they presented reasoned arguments for their choice



The topic of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer and Intersex, LGBTQ+; is back in the news headlines for obvious reasons.



A Private Members' Bill aimed at criminalizing all activities of LGBTQ+ fraternity, led by Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George; has generated a lot of discussions.



This is the "second coming" of the topic this year after it reached a crescendo earlier this year when activists opened a center in Accra, which facility was swiftly shut down by the police.



One of the MPs behind the bill, Alhassan Sakibu Suhuyini, over the weekend made an observation about persons who are pro-LGBTQ+.



He observed that despite claiming to be a vulnerable minority, they tend to be harsh in their communication with persons who oppose their position.



The Tamale North MP wrote in a Facebook post: "I read comments from people opposed to our PMB on LGBTQ+ and it's as if they’re programmed to insult, threaten, scorn and humiliate anyone/anything they don't agree with.



"They who are claimed to be vulnerable/minority tend to be confrontational, condescending and bullish in their communication.



"It doesn’t seem to me they want to convince anyone with reasoned arguments, they seem to just want to intimidate, threaten and insult everyone into submission."



Over the weekend, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George was busy on social media defending the content of the draft bill that is set to be tabled in Parliament.



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has given the bill its blessing and stated that Ghanaians are united over the bill and it will be passed into law as soon as possible.



The 36-page draft document is a Private Member's Bill titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021."



It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and seven (7) other MPs.



Currently, it is at the draft stage and will be laid before the house and subsequently expected to be referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



Sam George spent the better part of Saturday (July 23) on social media defending the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



