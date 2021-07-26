You are here: HomeNews2021 07 26Article 1317238

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seems pro-LGBTQ+ activists are 'programmed to insult, threaten,' opponents - Suhuyini

« Prev

Next »

Comments (17)

Listen to Article

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini is MP for Tamale North Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini is MP for Tamale North

• Talk around a law banning activities of LGBTQ+ continues to dominate the headlines

• According to one of the MPs behind the Private Members' Bill, pro-LGBTQ+ people are surprisingly harsh in their communication

• Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini says it would be better if they presented reasoned arguments for their choice

The topic of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer and Intersex, LGBTQ+; is back in the news headlines for obvious reasons.

A Private Members' Bill aimed at criminalizing all activities of LGBTQ+ fraternity, led by Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George; has generated a lot of discussions.

This is the "second coming" of the topic this year after it reached a crescendo earlier this year when activists opened a center in Accra, which facility was swiftly shut down by the police.

One of the MPs behind the bill, Alhassan Sakibu Suhuyini, over the weekend made an observation about persons who are pro-LGBTQ+.

He observed that despite claiming to be a vulnerable minority, they tend to be harsh in their communication with persons who oppose their position.

The Tamale North MP wrote in a Facebook post: "I read comments from people opposed to our PMB on LGBTQ+ and it's as if they’re programmed to insult, threaten, scorn and humiliate anyone/anything they don't agree with.

"They who are claimed to be vulnerable/minority tend to be confrontational, condescending and bullish in their communication.

"It doesn’t seem to me they want to convince anyone with reasoned arguments, they seem to just want to intimidate, threaten and insult everyone into submission."

Over the weekend, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George was busy on social media defending the content of the draft bill that is set to be tabled in Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has given the bill its blessing and stated that Ghanaians are united over the bill and it will be passed into law as soon as possible.

The 36-page draft document is a Private Member's Bill titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021."

It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and seven (7) other MPs.

Currently, it is at the draft stage and will be laid before the house and subsequently expected to be referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.

Sam George spent the better part of Saturday (July 23) on social media defending the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

MTN FA Cup: Fans 'threatened' Kotoko players before Berekum Chelsea game - Barreto reveals

Business

Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet)

GCNet resolves redundancy dispute, pays laid-off workers

Entertainment

King Ayisoba

I won't feature people who don’t make sensible songs – King Ayisoba

Africa

Ivorian players celebrate a goal from the 2 - 1 win against Saudi Arabia

Olympics Football: Egypt fall to Argentina as Brazil and Ivory Coast share spoils

Opinions

Francis-Xavier Sosu is Madina MP and also a human rights lawyer

LGBTQ bill; when the dust settles, reason shall prevail over emotions - Francis Xavier Sosu writes