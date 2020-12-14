General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Seek redress of Techiman south results in court – EC tells NDC

The Electoral Commission has asked aggrieved parties to go to court for redress to enable them resolve the disputed results of the Techiman South Constituency in the December 7 parliamentary and presidential elections.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the Deputy Bono East Regional Director of the EC, Anthony Nyame Baafi, said, once the results have been publicly declared by the Techiman South Returning Officer, nothing can be done about it by the Commission.



The Electoral Commission declared Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as the winner of the poll when he garnered 49,682, as against the 49,205 obtained by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Christopher Baasongti Beyere.



The NDC has rejected the results of the Techiman South constituency accusing the EC of manipulating the figures in favour of the governing NPP.



They have however stormed Techiman South constituency to demand the pink sheets used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as MP-elect in the Bono Region.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Presiding Officer, from whom the documents were being asked, declined, stating that he didn’t have the documents with him.



It is based on the EC has instructed the parties involved to seek redress at the court.

