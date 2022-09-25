Seek legal counsel before getting married - Lawyer tells Ghanaians

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Ghanaians have been encouraged to seek knowledge and counsel on the legalities involved in the various forms of marriages before embarking on one.



Addressing a gathering at the launch of Marriage Link Consult (M-Link Consult) on Friday, September 23, 2O22, private legal practitioner, Annie Emefa Fiawoo advocated for a paradigm shift in the Ghanaian counseling regime where there is little emphasis on the legal issues that concern marriage.



She emphasized that the legal aspect of marriage is important as the physical and health aspects and deserves the same recognition.



Lawyer Annie Fiawoo opined the rapid rise in divorce cases in the country is due to the inability of prospective couples to get expert knowledge about their marriage.



In his speech as the chairperson of the program, Sylvanus Tettey-Tamaklo, Ghana’s former Ambassador to Zimbabwe touched on the importance of forgiveness in marriages.



He noted with concern how people are unwilling to forgive their partners and advised couples and prospective couples to embrace the virtues and forgiveness and tolerance.



Ambassador Tamakloe stated explicitly that he is against abusive relationships of any kind but believes that where forgiveness and tolerance are possible, couples should not throw in the towel.



“The issue of forgiveness is very important in every marriage or relationship. Marriage Link must treat it. I also want you to treat the intestate succession law and the sickling tests as topics. They are very important,” he said.



Dickson Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of Marriage Link said that his outfit is ‘coming to protect and promote the institution of marriage



Marriage Links' services include Partner identification, Parental counseling, Marriage events planning and execution, and Marriage juice up