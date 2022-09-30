Seek injunction against Akufo-Addo’s tourism video – Law lecturer urges Kirani Ayat

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Intellectual Property Law Lecturer at the University for Professional Studies – Accra, Richard Dua-Ansah says Ghanaian musician, Kirani Ayat can go to court and halt the use of the tourism video that captures scenes from his GUDA music video.



President Akufo-Addo has been criticized for using a Ghanaian musician, Kirani Ayat’s work without permission.



The video which captures the musician’s work seeks to promote Ghana as a tourist destination.



Kirani Ayat said the President used a portion of his “Guda” video in the ad, even though in the year 2018/2019, he got no reply after reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism to give him permission to use the said video to promote tourism in the north.



But, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has refuted the allegations.



According to GTA, Kirani Ayat’s footage was legally acquired from an agency for the purposes for which it was used.



However, the Intellectual Property lecturer commenting on the issues on Starr Today with Lily Mohammed said the musician can halt further use of the video by the President.



“From what we know so far there is a clear case that he can make because what we know is he has done his work and in copyright terms, it’s an audio visual work. The music video also has contents of his musical work. He has done his work which is recognized by the copyright law and then that work has been published or put in the public domain without his consent.



“A portion of his work has been used without his consent and without acknowledgment of the fact that it is his work. So clearly a case in copyright can be made for remedies at law,” Mr. Dua-Ansah stated.



He continued: “In terms of options available, the musician may decide to go to court and pursue maybe damages or compensation for using his work without his consent or authorization. He can also seek injunction remedies to stop further publication of the work in ways that he has not authorized.”