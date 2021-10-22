Seek hospital treatment before prayers – Breast cancer victims advised

Health News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

A health expert who identifies as Akua has advised people who detect lumps or abnormalities in their breasts to visit the hospital first and seek treatment before going for prayers from their pastors, imams or religious leaders.



She called in during a discussion on Breast Cancer on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show where she shared this advice. Akua observed that the biggest problem about breast cancer these days seems to be the victims’ first line of action which is to visit their spiritual leaders out of panic.



According to her, instead of these affected people going to the hospital so that they are put on treatment immediately while the disease is probably still at its early stages, they rather decide to solve it with prayers only and that, to her, is not the best.



“People will not go to the hospital, but rather go to places that they think they can receive healing and later, when they realize it’s not working, they rush to the hospital but by then, it might be too late and your breast may have to be cut”, she told the host, Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess.



Akua advised that “When you detect the abnormality, we’re not saying you shouldn’t go to church or pray about it because we are all religious people but you need to go to the hospital so that we can check it first, and then you can tell your pastor, Imam or whoever you believe in to pray with you”.



