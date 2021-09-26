Seeing them with guns was traumatising – Kojo Bonsu narrates February 1966 coup

General News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: angelonline.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Michael Kojo Bonsu, has described as traumatic his experience of events of the February 24, 1966 coup, led by the National Liberation Council (NLC).



Recounting, Mr. Bonsu noted he was about 5 years of age living with his elder sister and brother-in-law when the officers undertook the operation.



“I saw General Afrifa, Ankra and Kotoka. They all walked into our house and that house was very close to the Flagstaff House [Now Jubilee House], and close to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation [GBC].



“After making the announcement they walked to our house because they know that is where the key things are. So they were looking for my brother-in-law and I was the person who saw them.



“I saw them holding guns and I was traumatized,” said Mr. Bonsu on Joy News’ PM Express.



The former Kumasi Mayor under the John Dramani Mahama administration noted that though his sister was smart to lock them up in a room for their safety, the officers brought them out and relocated them.



“They brought a big military truck called ‘Abongo’ and picked all of us up and pushed us into the Abongo. They then took me to my grandfather’s house at North Kaneshie”, said he.



He was quick to add that despite the trauma at the time, he has grown to appreciate the fact that he has been part of the experience, saying, “I was very proud to see all that went on.”