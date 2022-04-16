Seeing is believing – Sports Obama replies Steve Harvey on why African Youth should not go to America

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Sports personality Saddick Adams has told Steve Harvey that his advice against young Africans coming to America cannot be heeded.



He says he will rather experience how bad America is than take the advice of the television personality.



Popular African-American comedian, Steve Harvey has made shocking revelations about leaving Ghana to seek greener pastures in America.



The popular show host made this revelation in an interview that has gone viral on various social media platforms.



He said, “America is not what most young Africans perceive it to be because people like him wish they would live in places like Ghana where they’ll feel safe forever.”



But responding to the position espoused by the American Television personality, Saddick Adams who is known as popularly Sports Obama said he would rather experience how bad America is.



To him, experience is the best teacher and therefore Steve Harvey’s position should not be heeded.



In a tweet she said “Seeing is believing bruv. Let them come and see for themselves. Simple”.