'Seed capital is now a sea of capital' - Ablakwa reacts to flooding amid GHC25m Cathedral funding

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government struggling to pay NABCo trainees, NSS personnel



Ablakwa uncovers government payment in lieu of National Cathedral project



North Tongu MP slams Akufo-Addo's lack of priority



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the June 3 floods that impacted on areas in the capital and other parts of the country.



The MP linked the perennial flooding to a recent document that showed that government had released some 25 million cedis as additional seed money towards the National Cathedral project.



Ablakwa had earlier this week published a letter from the Finance Minister directed at the Controller and Accountant General to release the said funds. He criticised the move over what he said was a clear lack of prioritization.



His post of June 3 read: "Even before the National Cathedral is completed, miracles are happening all over: Seed capital is now a sea of capital;



"Government can’t find the page in the Budget requesting parliamentary approval but it has already gone ahead to spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer cedis," the post added.



Ablakwa published a letter this week alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his Finance Minister had authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to him, the release projected insensitivity on the part of a government that had failed to honour monthly payment of stipends to a category of workers amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.



Attached to his post was a document dated March 31, 2022, signed by the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta with the title “Seed Money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



“Authority is hereby granted you to release the sum of 25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Ghana Cedis) as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” portions of the document Ablakwa shared read.



Ablakwa has also posed seven questions to the government on the lack of due process and procedural lapses in terms of Parliamentary approval and procurement breaches in respect of the payment.



Menahwile, deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has confirmed the release stating that government was ready to account for the expenditure as and when required by Parliament.