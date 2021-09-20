Seed Transformation Network Ghana launches Scholarship Fund

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Stanford /Seed Transformation Network (STN), Ghana has launched a Scholarship Fund to support students who require assistance to pursue higher education at the tertiary level.



The scholarship will commence in the 2022/2023 academic year with students from the University of Ghana, Legon and be expanded to at least five other universities over the next 10 years.



The scholarship will be administered and managed by the STN Ghana Scholarship Committee headed by Reverend Sammy Adjepong with Constance Swaniker, Prince Arkutu and Doris Ankama-Asamoah.



The Rector of GIMPA, Professor Samuel Bonsu, the Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration who launched the Fund said “Education is the most important investment that can be made in one's future and a powerful agent of change that improves health and livelihoods.”



The Professor Commended the network for taking a bold step to assist students requiring support and advised the executives to pay attention to their environment, be receptive and adaptive, and work to resolve business challenges while helping develop the human capital of the country.



"We have to look at education as a wonderful means of moving people out of poverty and as supporting our development activities in the country", he said.



He stated that scholarship funds of this nature reinforced the belief to support the idea of building the country's economy through education because several people would be left out if such an opportunity was not given to them.



"I was once a student and had to rely on the support of several others through scholarship and personal intervention that allowed me to stay in school", he said.



The STN Ghana Chapter inducted new members into the Network after going through intensive sessions facilitated by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty and industry experts, supported by Stanford-trained advisors using experiential approaches.



The inductees, the class of 2021, known as Cohort 11, were the latest group of business leaders to complete the year-long online STN programme to prepare and empower them to grow and scale their businesses to positively impact the Ghanaian economy.



The mission of STN Network is to transform local businesses into international players by creating a learning environment for members through partnerships to grow their businesses.



Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah, President of the STN Ghana welcomed the new members and urged them to apply the learnings from the training programme to scale up their businesses.



She said being members of the Network had several advantages and opportunities that can be beneficial for the businesses of new members and encouraged them to make good use of them.



“I entreat you all to play your part in building the Ghana chapter of the network by participating in all programmes and taking advantage of the opportunities created by the network through the Ghana Stock Exchange and Fidelity Bank.”



“We are committed to the growth of the Ghanaian economy and we will support our members to face the new challenge that lies ahead especially with the opening of the African market through the continental free trade area,” she added.



The event provided the platform for the executives and members of the Network to engage and interact with the new members to share their experiences of the STN programme.