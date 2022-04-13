See this rare throwback photo of John Atta Mills

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Later this year, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the whole country, for that matter, would mark 10 years since the passing of the country’s only sitting president to have died in office, John Evans Atta Mills.



The late former president died on July 24, 2012.



Ahead of that, there have been several activities lined towards that milestone but in this Wednesday’s throwback, GhanaWeb brings back a rare, old photo of the former president.



While it is unclear which year or at what time this photo was taken, it shows relatively younger John Evans Atta Mills standing behind a pulpit, seemingly speaking to an audience at an event.



The black and white photograph has the late former president spotting a two-piece suit and a flying tie to match.



See the photo here:



