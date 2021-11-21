See this rare photo of JJ Rawlings and Kojo Tsikata

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Kojo Tsikata died on November 20, 2021



Tsikata was head of National Security under Rawlings



Kojo Tsikata was a founding member of the NDC



Following the death of Kojo Tsikata, a former head of National Security under the reign of the late former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, a very rare photo of the two has emerged.



The photo shows the two personalities sharing smiles in a casual pose.



The two, known to be disciplinarians and founding members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), both died in November: Rawlings died on November 12, 2020; while Kojo Tsikata died on November 20, 2021).



While sharing this photo along with another single black and white photo of the late Tsikata as he eulogized him, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described him as Africa's Che Guevara.



"Captain Kojo Tsikata—Africa’s Che Guevara has joined his ancestors with grace and full honours.



"When he received the highest national awards in Cuba, Algeria, South Africa, Angola and many other jurisdictions, they were affirmations of the special place he occupies globally in the hearts of many as an extraordinary freedom fighter.



"But for his legendary courage on the frontlines in the battle of Cuito Cuanavale, apartheid may still not have been defeated in South Africa," he wrote.



