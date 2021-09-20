See this classy cowboy look of President Akufo-Addo

Diasporian News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo is in the USA and will address the UN General Assembly



• He met with the Mayor of Houston



• The president was captured in a photo wearing a cowboy hat





The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is in the United States of America to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



According to a report by gbcghanaonline.com, while there, the president would hold bilateral engagements with some colleague Head of States; NATO Secretary-General, Mr. J. Stoltenberg; top economist, Jeffery Sachs; WTO Chief, Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and other world dignitaries.



In a post on his Facebook page, President Akufo-Addo spoke about how he had met the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner.



“On Saturday, 18th September 2021, I held separate meetings with the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner; and later with members of the Business Community in Houston.



“I indicated at the meetings that we, in Ghana, will continue to create and maintain the conducive investment environment that not only guarantees the safety of investments but good returns as well. We will continue to protect legitimate investments, and preserve the atmosphere of peace, stability and security that has been an important contributor to the increasing presence of investors in Ghana,” the caption said.



But one of the photos from his engagements in Houston that has been of interest to many people online was the one in which the president is seen wearing a typical cowboy hat.



As is seen in some other photos, the Mayor of Houston presented the hat to the president.



