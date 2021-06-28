See these photos on the challenges of some Population and Housing census officials

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

As the Ghana Statistical Service undertakes the Population and Housing Census across the country, some photos have been flying around on social media, showing what appears to be some challenges being faced by personnel recruited to help in the exercise.



With 75,000 persons recruited to help in the undertaking of this national exercise, the GSS completed the first phase of the exercise, taking stock of all houses in the country.



This second phase will cover the population aspect of its work but photos flowing on social media don't seem to show that the officers sent out to deliver on the job are having an easy go at it at all.



In what could be termed as the challenges these census officials are facing, some social media users have shared photos and videos of the nooks and crannies through which officials leading the exercise have been going through.



