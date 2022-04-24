'See the pot calling the kettle black' - Adomako Baafi slams Mahama over corruption

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Former National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama for reporting President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo to the Hungarian representative to Ghana over corruption allegations.



He says the former president should not have the temerity to even describe president Akufo Addo as corrupt.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, Adomako Baafi wondered why the former President will decide to report the president to the Hungarian rep when he (John Dramani Mahama) is an embodiment of corruption.



"Look at a pot calling a kettle black, your administration was riddled with various scandals and corrupt charges against you and your ministers yet you want to describe someone who through the world's pandemic has been able to hold the country together and received the world's accolade for that".



"...in the midst of all these challenges, the President has been able to provide enough for the country. From providing enough COVID 19 vaccines to providing health infrastructure and helping to revive the economy which would have completely shut down if the country was to go through these crises under your watch. You took the country to IMF where there was a freeze on everything including employment due to your poor management of the economy and your unpopular policies that almost shattered the economy".



He maintained that though the President took over from a 'failed' administration of President Mahama, he was able to put the economy back on track with the cedi competing fairly with the dollar until COVID 19 struct the world's economy forcing so many currencies to depreciate including the Ghanaian cedi.



"That notwithstanding, the president through his well-thinking ministers has been able to revive the economy with so many developmental projects taking place with the cedi gradually gaining stability and many more unemployed graduates employed in the public sector.



I will wish that the former President John Dramani Mahama doesn't talk about corruption again or even decide to report any other president to any international body or organization because he has no moral right to even do so", he added.



