See the moment Akufo-Addo arrived in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

As the rest of the world joins Britain to mourn the passing of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not been left out.



Like other leaders of the world, he is attending the funeral ceremony of the queen in London.



GhanaWeb has chanced on a video shared by DemonetisedByYoutube, a.k.a UnBoxPHD on YouTube, that shows the moment he arrived in London for the all-important funeral.



It must be stated that, as was communicated to other world leaders attending the funeral, President Nana Akufo-Addo may have travelled to the United Kingdom in a commercial flight.



The British authorities stated that they could not accommodate private planes of world leaders in London due to the funeral and had advised that they use commercial flights, from where they would all be bused to the event.



Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.



She is to be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her husband's body, Prince Philip, will also be moved to join her.



