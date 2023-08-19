See the list of high-powered delegation that attended Akufo-Addo’s sister’s coronation

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

A sister of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was recently made the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua of Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Marigold Nana Abena Oye Akufo-Addo’s ceremony, although was a small gathering, was attended by a tall list of some high-powered dignitaries.



With the president himself in attendance, a number of other very notable personalities were also in attendance.



From videos shared by Nkonkonsa, on Instagram, some of the personalities seen at the ceremony were the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; a former Minister of Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Betty Mould-Iddrisu; and the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



Other dignitaries were the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister of The Interior, Ambrose Dery; the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal; the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah; and the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong.



Named after her great-grandmother Nana Oye Mansa, mother of Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa I, Madam Marigold plays an active role in her Akuapem community by helping to solve problems and fostering unity.



She is often referred to as “Abrewatia a odi Amantrasa” in recognition of her civic leadership in Akwamufie, Okuapeman and Ahenease (Akyem).



Educated at Ghana International School, Ashford School for Girls in Kent, England and the Cranbourne Chase School in Tisbury, England, Marigold refined her artistic skills and eventually earned her Fine Art degree from the Slade School of Fine Art, University College of London.



She’s worked as a display artist at the Ghana Museum and Monument and has curated exhibitions in Ghana, Sierra Leone, England, USA and South Africa.



She established Lamra Studios and Galleries in 1975 and has participated in several international trade shows.



She served on the Board of the Commission on Culture from 2003 to 2007 and is currently the chairperson of the Creative Industries Project Ghana (CIPG).



In 2012, she founded Kasafie Foundation, an organization that provides therapy to children living with autism.



“I stand on the shoulders of generations of matriarchs who have preceded me in serving Okuapeman and I will do everything within my power to help Okuapeman tap into the boundless possibilities that lie ahead,” Marigold said.





